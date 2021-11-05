J.J. Watt ruled out vs. 49ers; Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins questionable

The Arizona Cardinals wrapped up their week of practice in preparation for their divisional road game against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. They will have a few decisions to make on Sunday.

Check out the details of the final injury report below.

Ruled out

DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), RB Jonathan Ward (concussion), S James Wiggins (knee), DE J.J. Watt (shoulder)

There is nothing surprising about this list. Ward, Wiggins and Watt were all unable to practice all week. Lawrence was limited on Wednesday but then was unable to go Thursday or Friday.

The team had hoped he would be able to return.

Watt’s situation is still puzzling. He is missing his second straight game and it was originally reported he would need surgery. However, he has not been ruled out for the rest of the season yet.

Questionable

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring), QB Kyler Murray (ankle), OL Max Garcia (Achilles)

Neither Hopkins nor Murray practiced all week. However, Kliff Kingsbury said both will be Sunday decisions.

Garcia was limited all week. He is trending in the right direction.

Other players

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder), OL Justin Pugh (calf)

These players do not have a game designation. They will all play. They were all full participants on Friday,

Prior to that, all three had been limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Coming back from IR?

C Rodney Hudson (ribs), OL Justin Murray (back)

Both were designated to return from injured reserve. It sounds like Hudson should be back, marring any setbacks.

49ers' final injury report

Ruled out:

DL Maurice Hurst (calf)

S Jimmie Ward (quad)

Questionable:

DE Dee Ford (concussion, back)

RB Elijah Mitchell (rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (calf)

