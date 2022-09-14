The Cardinals played without defensive end J.J. Watt and wide receiver Rondale Moore in the season opener and the practice week didn’t start off with things looking much different for either player.

Watt and Moore both remained out of practice in Arizona. Watt is dealing with a calf injury and Moore injured his hamstring during one of last week’s workouts.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said at his press conference that the team wouldn’t have a clear idea about either player’s availability until later in the week, but the lack of progress isn’t a great sign about their chances of playing against the Raiders.

Tight end Zach Ertz (calf) did play in the opener, but he was out of practice along with wide receiver Andy Isabella (back) and safety Jalen Thompson (toe). Right tackle Kelvin Beachum and center Rodney Hudson both had rest days.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen (toe) and left guard Justin Pugh (neck) were both limited participants.

J.J. Watt, Rondale Moore remain out of Cardinals practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk