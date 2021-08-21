J.J. Watt will return from hamstring injury Monday

J.J. Watt broke his own news when he announced in free agency he was signing with the Cardinals. On Friday, the pass rusher broke his own news about his return from injury.

Watt told Lisa Salters of ESPN during the Cardinals’ preseason game against the Chiefs that he will practice Monday.

Watt landed on the active/physically unable to perform list July 29 after tweaking his hamstring during a conditioning run to open camp. He remains on the list as he works his way back.

Watt made 101 career sacks in his 10 seasons in Houston.

He signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed, on March 1.

