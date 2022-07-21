J.J. Watt responds to Twitter user selling his merchandise to pay for funeral

An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.

According to the tweet, Jennifer Simpson was selling a pair of Watt shoes and a jersey to raise money for her grandfather's funeral. She tagged Watt's Twitter account with photos of the items for sale.

Watt responded by telling her to keep her items because he would help with the funeral costs.

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

According to the user's profile, she is a Texans and Astros fan, who before her interaction with Watt had just 70 followers. She responded to Watt's retweet with an expression of gratitude.

More: Arizona Cardinals training camp information: What to know before going to State Farm Stadium

More: McManaman: 4 things I want to see when Cardinals open camp, starting Thursday with rookies

Reach the reporter at emily.horos@azcentral.com or 602-444-2426. Follow her on Twitter @ejhoros.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: J.J. Watt offers to pay for funeral so fan can keep his jersey, shoes