J.J. Watt on playing final NFL game: 'I'm just a man full of love and gratitude'
Our Bears Wire staff shares their thoughts after Sunday's finale loss, where Chicago locked up the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
The Detroit Lions didn't hold back after they completed a season sweep of the Green Bay Packers and kept them out of the postseason.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone from the opposing team who was not [more]
The Detroit Lions rubbed salt in the wound after preventing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from reaching the 2023 NFL playoffs.
The NFL's Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions — eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams — pushed past their disappointment and played the role of a spoiler, rallying to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night. The win denied quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason.
Green Bay Packers LB Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday Night Football for shoving a Detroit Lions medical staff member.
The Bears are on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. NFL history tells us the type of return they can expect in a trade is mixed based on the draft position and desperation of the other teams involved.
Detroit Lions' Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' TD record, and became team's first RB since Reggie Bush in 2013 to rush for over a grand.
Quay Walker was ejected from a game for the second time this season when he pushed a member of the Detroit Lions training staff.
The Colts are officially in the market for a starting quarterback again. Here's a look at their options, from veterans to potential draft picks.
Green Bay Packers fans react to the team's 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Jan. 8, at Lambeau Field.
Here is a running list of the NFL head coaches who were fired after the 2022 regular season, beginning with Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.
Have you ever seen this before in a football game at any level? Patrick Mahomes said this is called “Snow Globe.”
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not know whether Sunday night’s loss to the Lions was his last game as a Packer, or the last game of his NFL career. Rodgers said he will take some time to “take the emotion out of it” before saying what his future holds. But Rodgers also said he expects [more]
Tom Brady broke two NFL records with one pass on Sunday, not a bad achievement.
George Kittle's fantastic grab enabled rookie Brock Purdy to join illustrious NFL quarterback company.
They ran it back. And they fell flat. Now, their head coach may walk away. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the feeling in building is that Rams coach Sean McVay is more likely to leave than to stay. “There’s more people inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised [more]
The Browns figure to look a lot different when they start training camp than what they looked like when they left Pittsburgh after Sunday's loss.
Two high-profile names have already come to light for the Browns.