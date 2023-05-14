Will J.J. Watt play for the Steelers in 2023?

We all know how much the Pittsburgh Steelers love having players who are either related to each other or legacies of former players. Last season the Steelers had the Heyward brothers and the Watt brothers on the roster.

This season there is only one Watt currently on the team with T.J. but could that change? Pittsburgh seems to be in no rush to bring back fullback Derek Watt but it may not matter. The rumor and speculation everyone wants to talk about is the idea of recently-retired defensive end J.J. Watt coming out of retirement to play for the Steelers.

The entire idea feels very far-fetched but as with any rumor, there are those to really attach themselves to it. So this is why we are going to ask the question.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

Cast your vote and tell us if you think J.J. plays for the Steelers this season. Personally we think there is zero chance this happens but we want to hear from all of you.

More Steelers Wire News!

Former Steeler Vince Williams on 2 Thursday night games: 'The NFL hates the Steelers' EDGE Quincy Roche forgotten man on Steelers defense Steelers sign TE Darnell Washington to 4-year contract

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire