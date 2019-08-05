J.J. Watt needs two bikes after practice with Packers

When J.J. Watt was growing up in Wisconsin, he dreamed of riding a bike after practice the way Packers players do in training camp.

He didn’t dream that he’d destroy one.

The Texans defensive end said the kid’s bike he picked clearly wasn’t up to the task, so he ended up buying a new bike for the youngster wearing a Packers jersey.

“The bike that I was using was not equipped for a 290-pound man, and the seat broke off,” Watt said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “We have purchased a new bike for the boy. So, I apologize for that. . . .

“I mean, I can’t walk past a kid. That’s hard. He had a [Aaron] Rodgers jersey on, which is fine. I respect it. I support loyalty. The welcome and reception I’ve gotten since I got back here. To see people wearing my jersey, it’s pretty crazy.”

Watt found a bigger bike to finish the ride back to the locker room.

“It’s one of the coolest traditions,” Watt said. “Growing up here, I know how special it is to get to interact with a player from the Green Bay Packers. For them to have that tradition, where kids get to be up close and personal with their favorite players and they get to old their helmet.

“I mean, that’s what it’s all about. Those are the memories that those kids are going to have for a lifetime. For me to be able to participate in it as a player was cool.”

And the kid with the broken bike will now have a one-of-a-kind souvenir.