J.J. Watt misses 2nd straight practice; Rondale Moore limited again

The Arizona Cardinals had their second day of practice in Week 4 preparing for their matchup on the road against the Carolina Panthers. After having nine players sit out Wednesday’s practice, things got better Thursday.

Three players who had the day off were back in action and only four players did not practice, while seven players were limited,.

The details of the Cardinals’ second injury report of the week are below.

Did not participate

WR A.J. Green (knee), DL Rashard Lawrence (hand), LB Zeke Turner (ankle), DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Green is unlikely to play and Lawrence has already been ruled out after hand surgery.

Turner did not practice all last week and has not for two straight days this week.

Watt missed for the second day in a row, although defensive coordinator Vance Joseph did not seem concerned about his availability.

Limited participation

OL Rodney Hudson (knee), OL Justin Pugh (elbow), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), RB James Conner (knee), WR Greg Dortch (back), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip)

Hudson and Pugh were upgraded after not practicing Wednesday, although they normally would have had the day off then. The rest were unchanged from Wednesday’s report.

However, in some good news, Moore spoke like a player who intended on playing on Sunday, which would be a big boost to the offense, especially with Green already likely out.

Panthers' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh)

DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee)

WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring)

Limited participation

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

TE Ian Thomas (ankle)

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles)

S Xavier Woods (hamstring)

Full participation

CB Jaycee Horn (calf)

