J.J. Watt is a mama’s boy and other Watt family facts

Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt spoke to USA TODAY for Sportskind and answered questions about his family. He has two brothers in the NFL — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, who is T.J.’s teammate on the Steelers.

What do we learn about J.J. from his younger brother?

The one thing T.J. answered definitely for J.J. was being a mama’s boy, “for sure.”

T.J. was asked which of the brothers has the most style. He said J.J. has the most money to buy stylish things but he himself puts it together better than his brothers.

T.J. reveals that J.J. doesn’t cook (his wife does) and that all three brothers are sneaky. They try to pull pranks on each other.

J.J. has the much more illustrious career in the NFL, but T.J. claims to be the best football player, “of course.”

Despite the money and the fame, they are normal brothers.”We’re just a bunch of goofy guys and we really enjoy each other’s company, and we have a lot of fun.”

