J.J. Watt low key announces retirement

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt subtly declared his intention to retire after the 2022 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the current Arizona Cardinals defensive end posted a tweet with his wife, Kealia Ohai, and their son, Koa, along with Watt’s parents, after the game Christmas Day at State Farm Stadium.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game,” Watt tweeted. “My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and pleasure.” Watt punctuated the tweet with a praying hands emoji.

Watt, a former Texans 2011 first-round pick from Wisconsin, earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards while with Houston from 2011-20 and is considered the best player in franchise history. Watt spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals.

