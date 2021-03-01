J.J. Watt joining the NFC West has everyone worried about Russell Wilson and his safety originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, as of recent, has not been a happy camper with what is going on in Seattle.

His main complaint has been he has been getting hit way too much over his nine-year career in the NFL and he wants the organization to focus on improving the offensive line.

Well, Wilson may need to keep being in Seattle’s ear about improving that area because one NFC West team has improved on the defensive side.

On Monday, J.J. Watt made his announcement that he will be going the Arizona Cardinals.

With Watt signing with the Cardinals, the immediate focus shifted right to Seattle and their quarterback.

Basically saying that Wilson is going to be facing another stud pass-rusher, and he is going to need help fast.

Some reactions on Twitter looked something like this:

Russell Wilson looking at these NFC West pass rushers: pic.twitter.com/Az48rszIiM — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 1, 2021

Russell Wilson when JJ Watt gets added to a division that already has Nick Bosa, Chandler Jones, and Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/rqxHsfrIsv — DC (@DylansRawTake) March 1, 2021

Russell Wilson seeing JJ Watt join the NFC West pic.twitter.com/gQgTkcYtzw — RB1: a fantasy football podcast (@RB1podcast) March 1, 2021

You’ve gotta be kidding me....



Rams: Top 5 Defensive Line led by Aaron Donald



49ers: Top 5 Defensive Line led by Nick Bosa



Cardinals: Chandler Jones & JJ Watt



Seahawks might want REALLY want take the offensive line acquisition this offseason seriously. https://t.co/X7aufhjCCS — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) March 1, 2021

Russell Wilson when JJ Watt gets added to a division that already has Nick Bosa, Chandler Jones, and Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/xY3DWBNEyc — The JNL Sports Show (@JNLSportsShow) March 1, 2021

Russell Wilson knowing he's going up against Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and Nick Bosa six times a season... pic.twitter.com/JfmWvdFDs8 — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) March 1, 2021

RIP Russell Wilson



He not dead, he just has to face Aaron Donald, Nick Bosa, and JJ Watt 6 out of his 18 games this year



RT to send your prayers



🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/dzG63MFHnL — Chris Carson fanpage (@ChrisCarsonSZN) March 1, 2021

Even Cardinals own Chandler Jones tweeted out his prayers for Wilson, saying that he does indeed feel bad about what is to come this next season.

Also feel bad for my guy RW3 lol — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 1, 2021

In recent years, the Seahawks have not focused much on getting offensive line help during the offseason.

Now? It might be time for Seattle to invest in some offensive line talent.

For their sake and the sake of making sure their face of the franchise is happy and healthy this coming season.