J.J. Watt joining CBS Sports as NFL studio analyst

J.J. Watt retired from the NFL after the 2022 season, but it won’t be long before he’s back on TV. The Houston Texans legend announced on Twitter Thursday that he’s joining CBS Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

Watt will make his debut in Week 1 of the 2023 season and his contract with CBS is a multi-year deal. He’s excited about the next step in his career, staying close to the game of football in his post-playing days.

He joked about having a “global platform to make fun of my brothers on,” referencing T.J. and Derek Watt, who are still in the NFL.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” said Watt in a press release. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

Watt played 10 years with the Texans and is revered as the franchise’s all-time best player. He won Defensive Player of the Year three times in Houston and recorded 101 of his 114.5 career sacks with the Texans.

He joined the Cardinals in 2021 and played two seasons in Arizona before retiring from football, playing 16 games and recording 12.5 sacks in his final season in 2022.

