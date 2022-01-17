The Cardinals will officially have one of their key defensive players back against the Rams to start the postseason. And they’ll have one of their most important running backs.

As expected, defensive lineman J.J. Watt is active for the Monday night matchup between the Rams and Cardinals after he was activated off of injured reserve on Monday. Watt has been out since suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery back in October. Watt had a sack, five tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in seven games.

Running back James Conner is also active after he was questionable with a ribs injury. Though he missed Arizona’s Thursday and Friday practices, he was limited on Saturday. He had 1,127 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns in the regular season.

Receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) was also questionable for the game but is active.

For the Rams, safety Eric Weddle is active after coming out of retirement to join the Rams earlier in the week. Safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), quarterback Bryce Perkins, running back Buddy Howell, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum are inactive for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals inactives are receiver Andy Isabella, quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Jonathan Ward, linebacker Victor Dimukeje, offensive lineman Josh Miles, defensive lineman Zach Kerr, and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

J.J. Watt, James Conner active for Cardinals-Rams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk