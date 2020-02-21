J.J. Watt is a “Hard no” on new CBA proposal

The NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement proposal has a lot of stuff players might like.

It might not have the kind of support they might have expected.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt came out quickly and forcefully in opposition to the proposed deal.

Hard no on that proposed CBA. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2020





Watt’s not a part of union leadership as a player rep for the Texans, but his voice is an influential one among players.

And as more of them digest what’s in this deal in advance of tomorrow’s NFLPA meeting, that kind of opposition could grow.