J.J. Watt had heart issue this week but still playing vs. Panthers

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt is officially questionable to play Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers. He is expected to play.

He missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and was listed with a calf injury both days, an injury he has been dealing with since the start of the season.

There is apparently more, Watt himself shared on social media before it was reported.

Watt had a heart issue this week.

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022

He went into A-fib (atrial fibrillation), which is an irregular and often very rapid heartbeat and needed it shocked back into regular rhythm.

It wasn’t apparently enough to keep him out of the game. He has not had a reported history of heart issues before now.

