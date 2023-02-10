J.J. Watt got vote for Comeback Player of the Year

Thursday night was the NFL Honors Ceremony in Phoenix, where the league announced the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class and the 2022 on-field awards.

The Arizona Cardinals did not have any player win any of the awards. However, one player received a vote.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was named this season’s Comeback Player of the Year.

He did not suffer any great setback in 2021 before this season, but after years of being a backup, he had a career season and was selected to the Pro Bowl, leading the Seahawks to the playoffs.

Fifty members of the Associated Press cast votes. Smith received the most votes — 41 total, including 28 first-place votes, nine second-place votes and four third-place votes.

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt received one first-place vote.

Watt had 12.5 sacks in 2022, bouncing back from a 2021 season in which he had only one for the Cardinals and missed more than half the season with a severe shoulder injury.

He did not receive any other vote.

The one vote for five points put him in eighth place for the award.

