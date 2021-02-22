J.J. Watt on free agency: ‘You’re gonna have to give me a second’

For the first time in his career, and after a 10-year stint with the Houston Texans, defensive end J.J. Watt is a free agent — and with several teams pursuing his services, making a decision won’t be easy.

If you don’t believe me, just ask Watt himself, who made it clear he’s going to need more time to make a decision in free agency after he was asked by a fan if he was going to sign somewhere.

“I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man,” Watt tweeted. “You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city.”

I scroll through door dash for like an hour before I pick a restaurant man… You’re gonna have to give me a second to choose a new team and city. https://t.co/eQXD3eNVFJ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 22, 2021

We’ve all been there, scrolling through a list of seemingly endless delivery options trying to find that one to go with. I don’t even want to think about being faced with such a big decision that involves a lot of money and moving to a new city.

One option for Watt will be the Tennessee Titans after both head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson confirmed there is at least some interest in the veteran edge rusher.

Watt is familiar with the Titans after playing them twice a year when healthy during his Texans tenure, and he also has a connection to Vrabel, who was Watt’s defensive coordinator in 2017.

Ideally, any team that signs Watt would love to do so before the start of free agency in March, and while that is still likely to happen, it appears the future Hall of Famer isn’t going to rush into a decision.

Related

Malcolm Butler INT chosen as Titans' best defensive play of 2020 Titans' O-line finished among highest-graded run-blocking units in 2020 Titans boast only WR duo in top 10 of passer rating when targeted

Story continues

List