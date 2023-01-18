J.J. Watt’s final game jersey in Hall of Fame

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt is retiring from the NFL. He has played his final game.

He will likely be selected to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years, his first year of eligibility.

He is already sort of in the Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed on social media on Wednesday that the jersey Watt wore in his final game in the NFL against the San Francisco 49ers is on display there.

🗣️ New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame The @AZCardinals jersey that @JJWatt wore during his final game in the @NFL. 📹: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/5ZeUSKIhgX — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 18, 2023

In Watt’s final game, he had five tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup.

He had 12.5 sacks in his final season, leading the Cardinals.

