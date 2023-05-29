J.J. Watt expects Giants to have a better 2023 season than Jets

Who does future NFL Hall of Famer J.J. Watt think is going to have a better 2023 season — the New York Jets or their co-tenants, the New York Giants?

Watt was recently asked that question in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

After hedging for a few seconds, the former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year picked the Giants.

“I know I’m going to [expletive] off half of New York — which is not what I want — but I’m going to have to go with the team that had success last year. I’ll go with the Giants again,” Watt said.

“The Giants had an unbelievable season last year. [Head coach Brian] Daboll did a great job with that team.”

The Giants finished 9-7-1 last season and made it to the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs. The Jets, after getting off to a 6-3 start, lost seven of their last eight games to finish at 7-10.

This year, the Giants have beefed up their receiving corps and defense while the Jets have added superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Expectations for both teams are the highest they’ve been in years.

The Giants made their first playoff appearance since 2016 last year after logging in five consecutive double-digit loss seasons — the longest such skein in franchise history.

The Jets have not qualified for the postseason in 12 years, the longest postseason drought in all of North American professional team sports.

