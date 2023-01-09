J.J. Watt emotional after rousing ovation from 49ers fans in final NFL game

Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career.

Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played his final snap. Watt was met by thunderous applause as he walked towards the Cardinals sideline at the two-minute warning.

The moment clearly meant a lot to the legendary defensive end and his teary-eyed family attending the game.

Watt, one of three NFL players to win the Defensive Player of the Year award three times, picked up two sacks in the 49ers' 38-17 win over the Cardinals. That boosts Watt's season total to 12.5 sacks -- his most since 2018 -- and ends his playing career with 114.5, which ranks 34th in NFL history.

JJ Watt comes up with a sack in his final game pic.twitter.com/xQ8rrOb7qE — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 8, 2023

Watt announced his plans to retire at the end of the season on Dec. 27.

"I'd much rather go out playing good football knowing that I could still play and knowing that hopefully people remember me playing good football than to go limping out, being forced out, and knowing that I probably should've done it earlier," Watt told reporters Dec. 28.

By bringing down 49ers' rookie quarterback Brock Purdy twice in his finale, Watt couldn't have gone out on a much better note.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast