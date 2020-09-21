J.J. Watt displeased with Texans’ inability to procure takeaways

The Houston Texans have not produced a takeaway through their first two games of the season.

As a result, the Texans have lost the turnover battle in each game, and they have lost the games themselves with an 0-2 record to show through the first two games.

Defensive end J.J. Watt acknowledges the Texans have been unable to capitalize on a “massive key” to winning in the NFL, and that it has to improve if the Texans are to rescue themselves from a losing streak.

“You have to be able to take the ball away and you have to be able to protect the ball on offense,” Watt said after Houston’s 33-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at NRG Stadium. “So as a defensive player, it’s our job to take the ball away, whether it’s strip sacks, whether it’s interceptions, whatever it is we have to figure those out and get them.”

There appears to be a positive trend brewing with the Texans defense. In Week 1, outside linebacker Jacob Martin produced 1.0 sack. In Week 2, Watt collected 2.0 sacks, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham had 1.0, and defensive end Charles Omenihu also had 1.0.

The takeaways could come soon.

“Partially [the takeaways] do come down to a little bit of luck, whether it’s a ball bouncing the right way or it’s or whatever it may be, but then partially it’s finding a way to make a play happen,” said Watt. “So, whatever it is, we have to get it done and that’s, when we get back to the quarterback, making it even more of an emphasis than we already do on stripping it out or getting the picks, catching the ones that come to us or finding ways to create opportunities.”

The Texans had an interception negated in Week 1 by penalty. There were no such opportunities for Houston against the Ravens.

“To play winning football in this league you have to be able to take the ball away,” said Watt.

The Texans will have a chance to get their first takeaway against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 at Heinz Field.