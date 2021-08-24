J.J. Watt, Dennis Gardeck activated from PUP

The Arizona Cardinals got back two key defensive players at practice on Monday to kick off the final week of training camp. Defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck were both activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, making it possible for them to practice.

Watt’s return was expected. He said it himself on Friday during the Cardinals’ second preseason game.

The move to activate Gardeck is more surprising considering he tore his ACL in Week 15 last season. The team will be cautious and careful about getting him back to playing in games, so he might not be able to play to start the season.

However, this move allows him to play earlier than had he remained on PUP to start the season, he would have had to miss the first six games.

Gardeck seven sacks last season on only 93 defensive snaps, the first defensive snaps of his career. He was second on the team in sacks.

The team also activated receiver Andy Isabella from the COVID list.

Their corresponding moves to fit them on the roster were to release tight end Ian Bunting and receiver Rico Gafford. They also waived cornerback Luq Barcoo with a failed physical designation. He was a waiver claim over the weekend.

List

Updated Cardinals 53-man roster projections after 2 preseason games

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



