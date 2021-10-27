J.J. Watt out, DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Cardinals vs. Packers Thursday night

The Arizona Cardinals released their final injury report of the week leading up to their Thursday night battle against the Green Bay Packers. While they have gotten two defensive players back, they will be without one important one on the short week.

Check out the details of the injury report below.

Ruled out

Watt did not practice at all during the week and will not play on Thursday, which is a bummer.

We don’t know exactly when the injury happened. He exited the game early against the Texans, but so did many starters. An injury was never announced.

Questionable

TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring), C Max Garcia (Achilles), DT Rashard Lawrence (calf), WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

Daniels was limited all three days and missed the game on Sunday. It would appear he could return, especially since he is the team’s No. 3 tight end and plays on special teams.

Garcia’s injury is the one to worry about most. If he can’t go, Sean Harlow would start in his place and the Cardinals do not have backup to play behind him. Kliff Kingsbury said both starting left guard Justin Pugh and right tackle Kelvin Beachum can do it, but that would be far from optimal.

My guess is he probably plays and the team expects it too, as they did not sign another center to play in an emergency.

Lawrence did not practice all week and missed Sunday’s game. I would guess he is less likely to play than to play.

Hopkins also sat out all week. However, we all know that Hopkins doesn’t miss games. He might be far less than 100% but he will be out there and the Packers will have to plan for him.

The rest of the report, non-designated players

LB Jordan Hicks (toe), LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), QB Kyler Murray (finger), LB Isaiah Simmons (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (hand, wrist)

None of these players have a game designation. All will be able to play. All were full participants on Wednesday.

The Packers

Final injury report for Cardinals-Packers. J.J. Watt is out. pic.twitter.com/jMKX52XNU7 — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) October 27, 2021

