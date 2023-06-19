J.J. Watt could land at CBS

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman J.J. Watt is retired, and he has made it clear that he won’t be coming back. He could be coming to a TV screen near you.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that, if Watt takes a TV job, CBS is considered to be the the favorite to hire him.

But it would not be a full-time job. Watt, per Marchand, does not want to make the time commitment. He also would not be replacing anyone at CBS. He would made some appearances during the season, and he would be part of the CBS pregame show for Super Bowl LVIII.

Marchand adds that NBC and NFL Network also showed interest in Watt.

Watt, to his credit, realizes that it’s a demanding job. Unless you live in the place where the studio is (or unless they’ll let you do it from home), it’s 20-plus weekends of travel, multiple nights per week in a hotel, time away from family (he has a newborn daughter), and the knowledge when you get home on Monday that, come Saturday, you get to do it all over again. And again. And again.

While it still beats working for a living, Watt made enough money that he doesn’t have to. So why sign over a third of every year of his life to the constant lather/rinse/repeat that goes with having an NFL studio gig?

