J.J. Watt’s contract includes no-trade clause, lots of guarantees

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The details for Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt’s contract were revealed early in the day on Wednesday. We know that his signing bonus is $12 million and will be paid a total of $14.5 million in 2021.

We have a little bit more information about his deal.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, he has a no-trade clause as part of the deal.

This isn’t all that significant, as it is highly unlikely the Cardinals would try and trade him with only a two-year deal.

Albert Breer also gave some insight into the guarantees.

$20 million of the $28 million in the deal is fully guaranteed upon signing.

That would include his $12 million signing bonus, his $2.5 million salary for 2021 and then $5.5 million of his 2022 money. He is due $13.5 million in 2022. Breer notes that the remaining $3 million of the reported $23 million in guaranteed money is guaranteed for injury only and will become fully guaranteed next March.

It all but guarantees that he will be be on the Cardinals’ roster both years of his contract.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Las Vegas Raiders may have given 49ers answer at RG

    The Raiders are expected to release Gabe Jackson, and the San Francisco 49ers should look into signing him.

  • Giants inform WR Golden Tate and LB David Mayo that they will be released

    An important offseason for the Giants now appears to be in motion.

  • Steve Keim: Cardinals won’t be “drastically limited” in free agency after J.J. Watt signing

    Michael Bidwill said signing J.J. Watt already has “raised the energy” around the team, and the Cardinals owner called the addition of the defensive end a “culture changer.” It remains to be seen whether Watt’s presence will entice more free agents to join the Cardinals. But General Manager Steve Keim said Wednesday that he doesn’t [more]

  • Report: Jags among several teams to meet virtually with BYU WR Dax Milne

    The Jags have met virtually with Zach Wilson's favorite target, who could be a late round option in April's draft.

  • BBC Apologizes After Interviewing Man Pretending To Be Sen. Cory Booker

    The U.K. broadcasting service said the impersonator who was interviewed appeared to be engaged in a "deliberate hoax."

  • Chandler Jones feels bad for Russell Wilson with J.J. Watt in Arizona

    The Arizona Cardinals have signed star defensive end J.J. Watt, and linebacker Chandler Jones feels bad for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

  • A GameStop investor’s guide to the 2021 MLB season: Crazy picks that might just pay off

    These picks don't look all that reasonable, but here's why they could still happen in the 2021 MLB season.

  • Vikings GM dispels any 49ers-Kirk Cousins rumors

    The San Francisco 49ers were never going to trade for Kirk Cousins. Vikings GM Rick Spielman all but confirmed it.

  • Revisiting Zdeno Chara's decision to leave Bruins: It's complicated

    It's hard not to think Zdeno Chara could have helped the Bruins this season. But there's also merit to Boston's decision to let him go, writes DJ Bean.

  • Reports: Giants cut WR Golden Tate

    Golden Tate's tumultuous time with Joe Judge is over.

  • Michigan State boosts NCAA hopes with 64-58 win over Indiana

    Aaron Henry had 18 of his 22 points in the second half, leading Michigan State to a 64-58 win over Indiana on Tuesday night in a matchup of teams on the bubble to play in the NCAA Tournament. “The pressure is on," Henry said. The Spartans (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten) broke a ninth-place tie in the highly touted conference with the Hoosiers (12-13, 7-11) in a possibly pivotal game for their postseason hopes.

  • What would it cost the Steelers to franchise tag OLB Bud Dupree?

    The Steelers could potentially tag Bud Dupree to keep him from walking via free agency. Here's what it would cost the team to tag him.

  • Dolphins cut $51 million player after just one season in which he played through a painful hip injury

    NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy revealed details about what he went through in a recovery process with the Miami Dolphins after the team cut him on Tuesday.

  • Donovan Mitchell smacks cooler, blasts refs after ejection in Jazz OT loss

    "It's getting f*** ridiculous."

  • John Wall, Victor Oladipo set season-highs in loss to Harden, Nets

    John Wall (36 points) and Victor Oladipo (33) each scored season-highs on Wednesday, but it still wasn't enough versus James Harden's Nets.

  • Samsung Shortlists Three Additional Sites For US Chip Plant Worth $17B: Reuters

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) has considered two sites in Arizona and one in New York, each apart from Austin, Texas, for a new chip plant worth $17 billion, Reuters reports. The company raised tax reduction demands from $805.5 million to $1.48 billion over 20 years from Travis County and Austin. The U.S. had assured federal incentives for Samsung’s plant in New York to drive their local chip production. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung gained prominence as the major U.S. semiconductor companies started outsourcing their chip production to them in a bid to become fabless. Things got further intensified by the trade war with China and the pandemic as companies began reducing their dependence on China. Last but not least is the ongoing chip crisis. The top chip companies, including automakers, sought the U.S. government’s assistance to resolve the semiconductor chip crisis. President Joe Biden recently pushed for billion In Congressional funding to tackle the ongoing chip crisis. Samsung has been offered property tax abatement and tax credits to fund infrastructure improvements in Arizona and New York. The new plant is estimated to manufacture cutting-edge logic devices for Samsung’s chip contract manufacturing business, creating 1,800 jobs. Samsung is reportedly exploring multiple expansionary possibilities. TSM also disclosed plans for its Arizona chip plant worth $12 billion slated to come online by 2024. Samsung’s chip plant in Austin is estimated to resume production within a couple of weeks following a shutdown due to a winter storm last month. Samsung, NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), and Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNF) had to shut down their factories in Texas last month following the winter storm that claimed at least 21 lives and left millions of Texans without power. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIndia Lures Computer Producers From China With B Incentive: WSJBiden Set To Sign Executive Order To Address Chip Shortages, Supply-Chain Crisis: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Vanessa Bryant still perseveres after Kobe, Gigi's death

    Vanessa Bryant said she is focused on “finding the light in darkness” in an emotional interview with People magazine detailing her attempts to push forward after her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash early last year. Bryant said the late NBA superstar and Gigi continue to “motivate me to keep going” in the magazine’s Women Changing the World issue, which will be released Friday. The 38-year-old widow of the Los Angeles Lakers legend expressed how she’s been trying to navigate heartache while trying to rebuild a life for herself and three daughters.

  • 49ers claim former Texans CB Mark Fields off waivers

    The San Francisco 49ers claimed CB Mark Fields II off waivers from the Houston Texans.

  • Yankees manager Aaron Boone taking leave of absence to receive pacemaker

    Boone had open-heart surgery in 2009, and now needs a pacemaker after experiencing several months of symptoms.

  • Another report Pelicans to be sellers at trade deadline with Redick, Bledsoe available

    Lonzo Ball has played well of late and may not be available.