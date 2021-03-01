How J.J. Watt-Cardinals union impacts 49ers' NFC West, Super Bowl odds

How Watt-Cardinals union impacts 49ers' division, SB odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

J.J. Watt is bringing his talents to the NFC West, announcing on Monday morning that he will be signing with the Arizona Cardinals in free agency, after being released by the Houston Texans earlier this month.

So how does Watt's arrival in the 49ers' division impact the NFC West odds overall? Although it doesn't vault Arizona above the other three teams in the division, their chances do improve, with the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks all seeing their odds for winning the division raise slightly (odds provided by our partner, PointsBet).

A $100 bet on the 49ers would have netted you $200 before Watt, now it would result in $210 winnings.

Rams +165 --> +18549ers +200 --> +210Seahawks +260 --> +275Cardinals +700 --> +575

As far as Super Bowl LVI odds are concerned, the 49ers remain +1500, the seventh-best chance of any NFL team.

Arizona now has the 15th-best odds of any team to win next year's Super Bowl, going from +4500 to +3000, becoming even with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 49ers aren't too affected, but Arizona certainly improved their pass rush by adding Watt to pair with Chandler Jones.

Clearly, Watt's signing hasn't convinced the oddsmakers that Arizona can overtake any of the NFC West's other three teams, including the 49ers.

But Arizona is more of a threat, and the 49ers improving the offensive line becomes that much more important now that Watt and Jones will be lining up across from them.

