J.J. Watt is the betting favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards in his first five NFL seasons. But after serious injuries the last two years, can Watt regain that form?

He can according to the oddsmakers who have installed him as the favorite to win this year’s award. Bovada has Watt, at 5-1 odds, as the favorite to win it.

After Watt comes Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and two players who are currently holding out in contract disputes, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack, all at 11-2 odds.

Others given a decent chance of winning the award are Von Miller at 9-1 and Jalen Ramsey at 14-1. Luke Kuechly, Cameron Jordan and DeMarcus Lawrence are all at 22-1. Chandler Jones is at 30-1, while Calais Campbell, Fletcher Cox, Myles Garrett and Harrison Smith at at 33-1.