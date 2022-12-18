J.J. Watt has beastly first half with 3 sacks against the Broncos

Barry Werner
·1 min read

J.J. Watt was terrorizing Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The great defensive lineman had three sacks in the first 30 minutes along with a collection of other stats.

. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Brother T.J. loved it after his Steelers won over the Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories