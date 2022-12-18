J.J. Watt has beastly first half with 3 sacks against the Broncos

J.J. Watt was terrorizing Brett Rypien and the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The great defensive lineman had three sacks in the first 30 minutes along with a collection of other stats.

Quite a first half for @JJWatt in Denver: 3.0 sacks 3 QB hits 5 tackles 3 tackles for loss 1 forced fumble 1 pass defensed — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 18, 2022

Brother T.J. loved it after his Steelers won over the Panthers.

The Sack ✅

The Celebration 🔥 https://t.co/xb9zP8Nucm — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) December 18, 2022

