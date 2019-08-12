J.J. Watt back at Texans practice

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt broke a bike during last week’s joint practices with the Packers in Green Bay, but made up for that by purchasing a new one for the kid who provided the wheels for the traditional post-practice ride.

Of more pressing interest to the football side of things, Watt also left last Monday’s practice early because he suffered a groin injury. Watt didn’t practice the next day and didn’t play in last Thursday’s preseason game, although there was little reason to believe he would have played if healthy.

Watt’s absence from the practice field ended on Monday. Per multiple reports from Texans practice, Watt is on the field and taking part in the session.

The Texans play against the Lions on Saturday, but history says Watt’s return to health won’t lead to a spot in the lineup on gameday. He played a handful of snaps in the third preseason game last year and a similar approach to this year’s exhibition season seems likely.