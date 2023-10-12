J.J. Watt asks frightening question about Steelers 2023 record

Imagine what the Pittsburgh Steelers record would be without their two best players. J.J. Watt posed that hypothetical question on Wednesday’s Pat McAfee Show. The answer is so frightening we don’t want to think about it.

“If they don’t have those two, what does that record look like this year like,” Watt asked. “It is a completely different team, and these two are at the forefront of it.”

The two Watt is referring to are T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. It’s not even a debate anymore — they are the best edge-rushing duo in the NFL. With the sole exception of the Houston Texans game, where it appeared no player ever physically or mentally got off the team’s charter, Watt and Highsmith have been wreaking havoc.

"What does the Steelers record look like if they don't have Alex Highsmith and TJ Watt"@JJWatt #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/kIYxv71Pxd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 11, 2023

No one wants to think about a Watt and Highsmith-less Steelers team. Pittsburgh was forced to manage for seven games without Watt in 2022, and the results weren’t good. Highsmith did everything he could and still struggled without his sidekick. The team went 1-6, defeating only Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That was the only game in 11 that the Steelers have been in the win column sans Watt. As if we needed further proof that his presence is game-changing.

Now retired from the game, J.J. gets to watch his brother and the Steelers weekly. And he’s proud of his big bro and Highsmith.

“It’s so much fun to watch and just knowing how hard he works, knowing how hard it is to play at this level… I think you have to give a ton of credit to Alex Highsmith on the other side.”

Highsmith hasn’t hit double-digit sacks in a game this year, but it’s still early. With Watt taking a piece of the quarterback pie, though, it’ll be tough to top his career-high of 14.5 from 2022.

Watt is on pace for 26 sacks, surpassing his own record single-season sack record of 22.5 set in 2021 and the all-time sack record set by Michael Strahan in 2021 (tied with Watt).

“All he needed was a little incentive from you… that’s just the thing he needed, just a little Pat McAfee motivation,” Watt joked.

In September, McAfee pledged $500k to a charity of T.J. Watt’s choice if he breaks the sack record.

He’s certainly on his way.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire