J.J. Watt's Harvey-relief drive passes $10M mark

J.J. Watt's drive to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief passed a remarkable milestone Thursday, pushing past the $10 million mark, the Texans defensive end tweeted.

"Absolutely incredible," he wrote in a post accompanied by a video. The $10 million represents 50 times more than Watt's initial goal of raising $200,000.







In the video accompanying the news, Watt thanked those who have donated and said some of the money already is being used to help those affected in Texas.

"We're filling the semi trucks as we speak. Many people have donated their trucks, their time, donated food, water, clothing, generators, things like that," Watt said. "We're going to get those trucks down here by this weekend. … The tentative plan is Sunday we're going to have a bunch of my teammates help me out in a few different locations around town to be determined, and we're going to hand out those supplies.

"We're basically trying to find, A) the safest areas we can get to — obviously we don't want to put anybody in danger — but then, B) the areas that need it the absolute most. So, we're going to try and set up — literally, it's going to be open up the back of a semi truck and start handing out water, start handing out clothes."

The Texans' final preseason game, originally scheduled for Thursday in Houston against the Cowboys, initially was moved to Arlington, Texas, because of conditions in Houston but then was canceled altogether Wednesday morning.

The Texans returned Wednesday to Houston from Dallas-Fort Worth, where players and personnel had been since Sunday because of the storm.





In lieu of the preseason game, the Cowboys say they will practice from 6-7:30 p.m. local time while also conducting a telethon to raise money for flood relief. The practice, closed to the public, and telethon will be carried live on local TV.

"During the practice, fans are encouraged to call in and speak directly to current members of the Cowboys team, who will be accepting donation pledges," the team said in its announcement. "Dallas Cowboys alumni will also be manning the phones."