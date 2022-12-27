J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons

Barry Werner
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement on Tuesday, saying Sunday was his final NFL game.

Watt had 9.5 sacks in 2022. He finishes his career with 111.5, 101 of which came with Houston in his 10 seasons as a Texan.

Watt was the 11th pick in the 2011 NFL draft out of Wisconsin. He started his college career at Central Michigan before transferring to the Big Ten school.

