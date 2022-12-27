J.J. Watt announces retirement, says Sunday was “My last ever NFL home game”

J.J. Watt is calling it a career.

Watt wrote on Twitter this morning that Sunday’s game in Arizona was the first game his son ever attended and will be the last home game of his career.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

A three-time NFL defensive player of the year, Watt will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He was the Texans’ first-round draft pick in 2011, the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017, a five-time first-team All-Pro, and twice the league leader in sacks.

