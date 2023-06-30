J.J. Watt announces he will join CBS NFL coverage

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman J.J. Watt retired from the NFL in January after a 12-year career that included the final two with the Arizona Cardinals, is back in the NFL.

He will not play and will not coach. You can see him on television a few times this coming season.

Watt announced he is joining the NFL on CBS team and will appear a few Sundays during the 2023 season.

Sorry, sorry… C “B” S. Very excited to be joining the crew for a few Sunday’s this fall!! @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/TrF6PEzGAy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 29, 2023

He was courted as well by NBC and NFL Network but CBS was the favorite.

Watt, per the original report, that he was considering CBS, will not replace anyone on the network and is not giving a full-time commitment. He is expected to be part of the network’s Super Bowl coverage and to be in the studio for a few Sundays.

The Cardinals will have their games the following games air on CBS during the 2023 season:

Week 8 at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Week 9 on the road against the Cleveland Browns

Week 10 at home against the Atlanta Falcons

Week 11 on the road against the Houston Texans

Week 13 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15 at home against the San Francisco 49ers

He would not call any of those games but perhaps he will be part of the studio broadcast for pregame or halftime coverage when the Cardinals are on CBS.

