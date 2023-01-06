J.J. Watt added to injury report; Kelvin Beachum, Isaiah Simmons upgraded

The Arizona Cardinals, after a Wednesday walkthrough, held a full practice Thursday and released their second injury report of the week.

Two players were upgraded in their practice status and defensive end J.J. Watt, set to play in his final NFL game, was added to the report.

Check out the details from the Cardinals’ penultimate injury report of the season below.

Did not participate

DL Zach Allen (hand), WR Robbie Anderson (back), S Chris Banjo (concussion), LB Zaven Collins (calf), RB James Conner (shin), CB Antonio Hamilton (hip), WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee), DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee), QB Colt McCoy (concussion)

This list is the same as Wednesday, minus one player who was upgraded to limited.

Limited participation

OL Kelvin Beachum (knee, ankle), DL Leki Fotu (shoulder), CB Josh Jackson (hamstring), OL Billy Price (knee), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee, wrist), DL J.J. Watt (groin), CB Marco Wilson (neck)

Beachum was upgraded, suggesting he is set to start the finale, meaning he will be the only offensive player to start all 17 games.

Watt was a new addition to the injury report, but since he is playing for the final time in his career, it is hard to imagine that he will not play.

Full participation

WR Marquise Brown (wrist), LB Isaiah Simmons (ankle)

Simmons was upgraded after being limited in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

49ers' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

OL Aaron Banks (ankle, knee)

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

LB Dre Greenlaw (back)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle, knee)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Limited participation

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

DL Kevin Givens (knee)

Full participation

QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib)

WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee)

