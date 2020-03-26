J.J. Taylor breakdown: Arizona running back ready to 'push everybody to a higher standard' in the NFL

Arizona running back J.J. Taylor is ready to see his talents explode on the next level ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. Taylor ran a 4.61 second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year and added an impressive 19 bench press repetitions as well. Among his college accolades, he was named the 2017 Pac-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year before finishing seventh in the FBS with 1,434 yards on the ground on his way to first-team Pac-12 and third-team AP All-American honors in 2018.

