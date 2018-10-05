J.J. Redick, booed by Chinese fans while shooting 10-for-10: ‘I would probably boo me, too’ (video)

Last season, in a video of NBA players wishing a happy Chinese New Year, 76ers guard J.J. Redick said what sounded like a slur for Chinese people:

Redick explained he got tongue-tied, said he didn’t intend to use that word then eventually apologized.

But fans at Philadelphia’s preseason game against the Mavericks in Shanghai today weren’t ready to forgive him. Many booed each time Redick shot, though many also cheered as he made 10-of-10 field-goal attempts, including 7-of-7 3-pointers.

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Redick:

I expected that. They’re obviously entitled and have the right to boo me. I would probably boo me, too.

It was the most polite booing that I’ve received in my life. They booed, and they cheered. Think about that. It was like, “We’re mad at you, but we appreciate the way you shoot a basketball.”

The whole thing, it was a very unfortunate situation, and I’m just deeply remorseful for offending so many people.

Redick, the former Duke star, is certainly familiar with being booed.

This is a mature answer. Whether Redick tripped over his words as he claimed or tried to get away with an inappropriate joke, the best thing he can do is accept responsibility and move forward.