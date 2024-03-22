J-J Peterka with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers
J-J Peterka (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 03/21/2024
J-J Peterka (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 03/21/2024
Another Scott Boras client has finally landed with a team.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
It’s officially time for Madness.
Russell Wilson’s four bedroom, 12 bathroom home in the Denver area reportedly sold for about $21.5 million on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
We all have our guys in a fantasy baseball season, and Fred Zinkie has found that he's no different. He reveals his most commonly rostered players thus far.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
The NCAA tournament begins in earnest with 16 games on Thursday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
The Cubs and Cardinals are expected to contend, with the Brewers and Reds right on their tails, in what could be baseball's most competitive division.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go," McGregor said while promoting his new movie.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on the latest free agency moves and dive into how free agency has affected the 2024 NFL Draft so far before answering questions from listeners. The duo start with their thoughts on Justin Fields' fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, as Charles thinks Russell Wilson accidentally played himself, and they both are concerned about the two quarterbacks fitting into Arthur Smith's offense, which favors a lot of over-the-middle passing. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry signing contracts with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens respectively. We've seen enough of free agency to know how it impacts the 2024 NFL Draft, and the two hosts give their thoughts on what's changed over the last few weeks, including how it impacts the second tier of quarterbacks (like Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler), what the Arizona Cardinals will do with pick four, why guards got paid so much, the future of the linebacker position and more. Charles and Nate finish off the show by answering questions submitted from listeners on March Madness, the New York Giants, the worst take they've heard this offseason, board games, Desmond Ridder and more.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.