J.J. McCarthy TD pass to Tyler Morris has Michigan up at halftime

Tyler Morris had 11 catches in the regular season, none for Michigan touchdowns.

The sophomore wideout took a J.J. McCarthy pass in the second quarter of Monday’s Rose Bowl and tight-roped the sideline before diving into the end zone for a score.

TYLER MORRIS TIP-TOES INTO THE END ZONE FOR MICHIGAN 😲#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/r8UweoCjdg — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024

The Wolverines botched the snap on the PAT and led 13-7.

Alabama halved the deficit late in the first half on a 50-yard field goal.

