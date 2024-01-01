J.J. McCarthy TD pass to Tyler Morris has Michigan up at halftime
Tyler Morris had 11 catches in the regular season, none for Michigan touchdowns.
The sophomore wideout took a J.J. McCarthy pass in the second quarter of Monday’s Rose Bowl and tight-roped the sideline before diving into the end zone for a score.
TYLER MORRIS TIP-TOES INTO THE END ZONE FOR MICHIGAN 😲#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/r8UweoCjdg
— ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2024
The Wolverines botched the snap on the PAT and led 13-7.
Tyler Morris picked a great time to get his first TD 😮💨#CFPPlayoff | @UMichFootball
(via @espn)
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 1, 2024
Alabama halved the deficit late in the first half on a 50-yard field goal.