J.J. McCarthy speaks at University of Michigan Spring Commencement

J.J. McCarthy returned to campus on Saturday for a special event. The former Michigan Wolverine returned to Ann Arbor to participate in a rotation of speeches that included other alumni. He, Desmond Howard, and Blake Corum delivered speeches at the University of Michigan’s Spring Commencement ceremony.

McCarthy, who studied in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, majoring in General Studies, did not graduate on Saturday. The now Minnesota Viking, however, didn’t hesitate to motivate his former classmates to look toward their futures.

Corum and Howard also delivered great speeches that reminded the graduating class of how they have the world at their fingertips. The entire rotation of speeches can be found on the University of Michigan’s YouTube channel.

J.J. McCarthy’s next step is attending Rookie Minicamp with his fellow draftees from May 10 to May 12. From there, the work begins to become the franchise quarterback the team is counting on him to become.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire