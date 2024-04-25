J.J. McCarthy has 'somewhat of an idea' that Giants will take him in 2024 NFL Draft

It’s no coincidence that there’s been plenty of smoke around J.J. McCarthy and the Giants leading up to Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

The University of Michigan quarterback said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show that he expects to land with Big Blue after meeting with them twice during the pre-draft process.

“I have somewhat of an idea,” McCarthy said when asked if he knows which team will be taking him. “The New York Giants, they’re a phenomenal staff. I love Coach Daboll, I love Mr. Schoen, I love Coach Tierney and Coach Kafka. I met with them twice, it’s been amazing.”

McCarthy went on to mention his familiarity with New York’s offensive system as both Daboll and former Michigan Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis came from the University of Alabama coaching tree.

“It’s similar formations, motions, plays, and all of that stuff so just being able to go in there and pretty much know most of the install has been great,” he said.

Other team's McCarthy said he met with throughout the process include the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos.

The 21-year-old quarterback is coming off a spectacular campaign in which he led the Wolverines to a perfect 15-0 record and their first National Championship berth since the 1997 season.

McCarthy completed 72 percent of his passes for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing 64 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

He finished his time at Michigan with a stellar 27-1 record, good enough for the third-best winning percentage in college football history and the best by any college quarterback since 1971.

While there’s been plenty of buzz around McCarthy heading to the Giants, they’ve also been connected to University of North Carolina QB Drake Maye.

New York would have to trade up from the sixth pick if they hope to select Maye -- likely to No. 3 with the Patriots. But if Schoen has identified him as his QB of the future perhaps he’ll be willing to pay the price.

We’ll find out soon enough who New York's first round selection will be, as the draft begins at 8 p.m. in Detroit.