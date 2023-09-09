J.J. McCarthy shines, Blake Corum adds 3 TDs in Michigan football's 35-7 blowout of UNLV

Michigan football manhandled UNLV in every which way Saturday, cruising to a 35-7 victory in An Arbor.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy started the game completing his first 13 passes — a record in the Jim Harbaugh era — and finished 22-for-25 for 279 yards and two scores. After not running at all in Week 1, he also added 38 yards on three carries.

McCarthy hit Roman Wilson for four catches for a game-high 89 yards and two scores and Cornelius Johnson, who led the team with five catches for 82 yards and had a 26-yard rush.

For the second straight week, U-M's ground game didn't get going in the same way it did in 2022, but All-American running back Blake Corum eclipsed 100 all-purpose yards; 15 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns and two catches for 23 yards.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a first down against UNLV defensive back Jerrae Williams (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

RAINER SABIN: Michigan football's front seven redeems itself by turning UNLV QB into 'human piñata'

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 10 of 19 passes for 100 yards. And the Rebels, as a team, ran 31 times for 61 yards.

Slice and dice

In Week 1, Wilson appeared to be U-M's top pass-catching option, leading the team in targets while grabbing three touchdowns. On Saturday, the distribution through the air couldn't have started more balanced and the tone was set on the opening drive.

McCarthy found Corum on a play-action pass to get the day started. After U-M's tailback was stuffed on consecutive runs, the Wolverines went back to the air as McCarthy found Morris for 16, then Wilson for 25.

It may have appeared as though U-M got cute with a jet sweep to Loveland which lost 3 yards, but McCarthy then found Johnson for a gain of 6. On third-and-7, U-M again sent Loveland in motion, but instead of handing the ball to the tight end, the Wolverines took advantage of the linebackers sliding with him and handed it to Corum up the middle for a gain of 9.

On the next play, he was in the end zone, putting the Wolverines up, 7-0.

Possession No. 2 saw more of the same. Six different players contributed on the drive, including Indiana transfer tight end AJ Barner with a 12-yard grab, his first in maize and blue. McCarthy, who didn't run last week, took a zone read for 17 yards on the final play of the quarter to set up first and goal.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown against UNLV during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

Corum scored from 2 yards out to begin the second quarter and put U-M up, 14-0.

The Wolverines turned it over on down on their third possession, but when they got the ball back, they put together a 10-play, 83-yard drive which ended with a score in the final minute. Six passes, four rushes, punctuated when McCarthy found Wilson on a 13-yard strike to go up three scores.

The Wolverines went three-and-out on two of their first three drives of the second half, when running backs coach Mike Hart took over as acting head coach, but the scoring drive came easily as McCarthy hit Wilson in stride on a crossing-route before he took it 47 yards for the score.

Two drives later, Corum ripped off a gain of 19, then Johnson had consecutive gains of 26 — the first a catch, the next on an end-around — which set up Corum's final run of the day, a 5-yard blast up the middle, sealed by a pulling Loveland, to go up, 35-0.

Defense pins its ears

The Wolverines spent all offseason discussing their renewed emphasis to the pass rush, then didn't record a sack in Week 1. That didn't sit well with coordinator Jesse Minter's group, which made up for it in a big way on Saturday, racking up five sacks on Saturday, all in the first 20 snaps of the game.

Midway through the first quarter after U-M dialed up a blitz, which helped Derrick Moore win his one-on-one on the right side.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) makes a pass against UNLV during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

On UNLV's first offensive play of the second quarter, U-M sent pressure from the outside in the form of safety Quinten Johnson, which forced Brumfield to step up in the pocket — right where Jaylen Harrell was waiting.

Two plays later, lined up on the other side of the formation, Harrell ran a stunt with Mason Graham and combined for another sack, forcing a Rebels punt.

On UNLV's next drive, sophomore Kenneth Grant picked up where he left off in Week 1, and got a sack of his own. Though the Rebels were able to pick up the third down and get near midfield, senior captain Kris Jenkins got his first sack of the year on a bull rush up the middle to drop Brumfield and force a third down, and eventually, a punt.

Michigan's defense finished with 10 tackles for loss as a unit: Grant led the way with 2½ (he also had a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage), Braiden McGregor, Harrell and Graham each had 1½, Moore and Jyaire Hill each tallied one and Cam Goode and Jenkins each with a half.

Clean it up

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) sacks UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The Wolverines made a handful of careless plays that the staff would like to do without. Immediately following U-M's first touchdown, Tommy Doman sent the kickoff out of bounds. Later in the game, U-M forced an incompletion on third down, but Rayshaun Benny was flagged for roughing the passer which extended the drive.

On that same drive, Michigan eventually forced a punt, which Tyler Morris appeared to return for nearly 20 yards, but it was nullified by offsetting penalties, including running-into-the-punter, by U-M.

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: J.J. McCarthy dazzles in Michigan football's 35-7 blowout of UNLV