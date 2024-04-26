J.J. McCarthy selected in first round of 2024 NFL draft

The biggest storyline in football since the end of the season, as all eyes turned to the NFL scouting combine and then the draft, has easily centered around former Michigan football quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

An odd thing about the debate is that usually Wolverines fans have undervalued their starting quarterback, but with McCarthy having lost just one game as a starter, the maize and blue faithful are standing behind their QB while much of the world at large hasn’t necessarily galvanized behind the former Michigan signal caller.

Much of that was due to the stats as well as Michigan’s style of play — the Wolverines had a run-first offense, albeit a pro-style offense, and McCarthy wasn’t needed in half of the second-half of games in the 2023 season. Thus, his stats were a bit skewed compared to players like some of the other ballyhooed QBs, who had to put their teams on their back.

Before the season, McCarthy was thought of as a day two pick, but he’s surged not only into day one, but into the top 10 of most mock drafts. So, with the draft finally taking place in Detroit, where did McCarthy go?

On Thursday, McCarthy’s decision to leave the maize and blue a year early paid off, as he was selected at No. 10 overall in the first round by the Minnesota Vikings who moved up a spot from 11 by trading with the New York Jets.

In 2023, McCarthy went 15-0 while throwing for 2,991 yards with 22 touchdowns and four interceptions (three of which came in one game). He completed a career-best 72.3% of his passes this past year. While a run threat, he wasn’t as dynamic last season, having rushed for 202 yards on 64 carries and three touchdowns. In 2022, he had 70 carries for 306 yards and five touchdowns.

McCarthy leaves Ann Arbor as the winningest quarterback by percentage of all time. He’s also a three-time Big Ten Championship winner, a three-time College Football Playoff participant, and beat Ohio State three straight years — two as the Wolverines’ starter. A former five-star recruit, McCarthy stood by the maize and blue despite his prospective school going 2-4 in the COVID year. He made an impassioned plea for Michigan football fans to remain patient with Jim Harbaugh and his staff, emphatic it would turn around.

And with him at the helm, it did.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire