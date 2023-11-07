J.J. McCarthy needs to prove he is elite in showdown against Penn State | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss this weekend’s matchup between #3 Michigan and #11 Penn State, and talk about how important J.J. McCarthy’s play will be if Michigan is going to pull out a win in Happy Valley.

DAN WETZEL: Also this weekend, number 3 Michigan at number 11 Penn State. This is a huge football game.

ROSS DELLENGER: I'm excited for this one. I don't know really what to expect. I mean, Michigan has been the most dominant team in college football this year. But they're also probably the only top 10, maybe top 25 team who hasn't played a ranked opponent. I don't know what to think. Not only will this be their first test, real test against opponent wise, just the other team.

But it's a road game in a loud place that's difficult to play in here. And it comes amid all of this controversy all week. And they might not have their head coach.

It's just fascinating to see what's going to happen. Can you imagine? I'm sure there's-- Penn State and James Franklin have never been rooted for like they will on Saturday by a vast majority of people who want to see the Wolverines and their coach, if he's not there or there, lose.

DAN WETZEL: To me, this has got to be, if JJ McCarthy is a first round pick, JJ McCarthy is a Heisman Trophy winner. If JJ McCarthy is, as Harbaugh has said, potentially the greatest quarterback to ever play at the University of Michigan, then JJ McCarthy needs to play like that this week. Ohio State was not able to really stretch the field or get big vertical plays despite having Marvin Harrison Jr. It was basically Marvin Harrison Jr was it. And he made some incredible catches in that game. And that was the deciding factor against Penn State.

Marvin, we talked about this, if Marvin Harrison Jr from Philadelphia decided to stay in his home state school, Penn State, very well may have won that game. I think if Michigan can get that kind of downfield attack, they don't have Marvin Harrison by any means. But they do have some-- they have a better quarterback. And that's on JJ McCarthy. Then they probably should win.

This is the JJ McCarthy game. I mean, this is it. Can't just be like, yeah, we beat all these other teams. I'm great.

This is the game you got to be really good. And we have seen across college football quarterbacks step up in these games, whether it's Michael Penix or it's Bo Nix or it's even Caleb Williams and losses or it's Jayden Daniels or even Jalen Milroe the other day. It's like this is Alabama-LSU, you got to make plays.