J.J. McCarthy needs to be better for Michigan to beat Ohio State | College Football Enquirer

ROSS DELLENGER: It was wild. It was a wild scene. And yeah, the game was much-- I didn't think I would be paying attention in the second half to that game. And lo and behold, Maryland had a chance to win it, and maybe they exposed a little bit of that.

If Michigan can't run the ball consistently and maybe has a couple of big play busts on defense, look out as far as the passing. I think it exposed some of JJ McCarthy. He made some really poor decisions, actually, in that game, and a couple of poor passes. It was surprising to see because he's been so consistent.

But yeah, it's a week ahead of the game. It was interesting to see them kind of have a hiccup there.

PAT FORDE: From a football standpoint, I did want to point out. We talked about JJ McCarthy. That was his-- by far, his lowest efficiency rating of any game he started against Maryland-- 94.96-- which is bad, you know. He's been super, super efficient. He hadn't thrown a touchdown the last three games. You know, they didn't ask him to do anything against Penn State, and then when asked, did not perform well against Maryland.

So, yeah, I think there's reason to at least wonder if he's struggling a little bit here going into an awfully big game against a very good defense.

DAN WETZEL: On the field, yeah, JJ McCarthy has always-- like, he was not good in that TCU game. The reason they lost TCU is because JJ McCarthy had a bad game. There's-- you know, we got to see him play really, really well against Ohio State. You have that. You have-- no huddle offense seemed to rattle the defense a little bit. You're not going to be able to run 32 straight on Ohio State, I don't think.

There's the weight of all of this to just-- don't have Harbaugh on the sideline. You don't have a linebacker coach now. Everyone's looking around on who's the next one that could be in trouble. You know, it goes on. And us-- Michigan against everybody, or us against the world, whatever, is great motivation. But there's a shelf life on it. It's hard to maintain.

- Yes.

DAN WETZEL: And so, will it be back up in fire at noon on Saturday? I don't think we're going to have to worry about everyone motivated to play this football game, whether we-- uncle T was just some dude, just a kindly uncle. Or maybe he is kindly. But there's a lot. I mean, it's just a witch's brew, man, and they are swimming in it and trying to get through. And it's one big last boulder to push up the mountain.