J.J. McCarthy makes first Heisman statement in dazzling performance at Michigan State

Looking back at what we learned about Michigan football after its 49-0 win at Michigan State as the Wolverines enter their bye week:

Three things we learned

J.J. McCarthy a Heisman contender: McCarthy is the engine of U-M's offense and his play continues to lead Sherrone Moore's attack to knew heights. The quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 287 yards and a career-high four touchdowns against MSU, as he ranks near the top of the leaderboard in nearly every statistical category. McCarthy is No. 1 in the nation in QBR (93.7), No. 2 in completion percentage (78.1%), yards per attempt (10.6), NFL passer rating (139.4) and passer efficiency (199.1) and No. 8 in total touchdowns (18) as some oddsmakers have vaulted him to the top of the Heisman Trophy shortlist. McCarthy hasn't just been stellar, but he's been at his best on the biggest throws. McCarthy completed 4 of 4 passes on third-and-long (7 yards or more) situations vs. MSU, he now is 19-for-20 for 339 yards and four scores on such passes. He also was accurate when passing deep, McCarthy went 4 for 7 for 90 yards and three touchdowns when throwing more than 20 air yards down field.

Michigan has bets tight ends in the nation: Much of McCarthy's success came over the middle of the field, so it was no coincidence AJ Barner and Colston Loveland both put together career days. Barner had a team-high eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown while Loveland had four catches for 70 yards and his first multi-touchdown game of his career. Barner hauled in a 21-yard pass on the game's opening drive on third-and-14, then a 15-yard reception on the next drive, before he snared another first down reception to start the second quarter. On the final drive of the half, the two connected for a gain of 11 and then 22 and had an 11-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter as six of his eight grabs resulted in a first down or touchdown. Loveland, meanwhile, had four big plays, including two 22-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came on a free play when McCarthy drew MSU offsides on 2nd-and-18, and connected with Loveland, who boxed out a defender at the goal line. On the next series, McCarthy hit Loveland on a post pattern from the left slot, as he ran right past MSU's Cal Haladay for another 22-yard touchdown.

Run game will not be a strength: It is worth noting Michigan's rushing attack struggled again Saturday. Now, that wasn't any level of concern now, but it might be and the Wolverines should be focused on fixing it. Blake Corum ran 15 times for 59 yards and a score, but outside of one 17-yard rush outside the left end midway through the third quarter, didn't have a single carry go for more than 5 yards. Meanwhile, the Donovan Edwards rushing experience appears to be simply hoping he hits a long rush. Edwards ran six times for 14 yards, which included a loss of four, a loss of one and a rush for no gain. The Wolverines certainly miss short-yardage back Kalel Mullings (who's been out for two weeks): Corum was stuffed on a third-and-1 rush, the lone third down U-M did not convert with McCarthy on the field. Michigan ran 34 times for 120 yards (3.5 yards per rush) and two scores as the Wolverines rank No. 45 in total rushing (174.2 yards per game) and No. 34 in yards per carry (4.73 average).

