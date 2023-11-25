J.J. McCarthy insisted he was fine for Michigan football. He was right.

Free Press sports writer Rainer Sabin tackles the tough questions after Michigan football held on to beat Ohio State, 30-24, Saturday at Michigan Stadium:

How did Michigan win?

A year ago, the Wolverines knocked out Ohio State with a series of explosive plays that staggered the Buckeyes. Michigan produced five touchdowns of at least 45 yards, capped by a pair of breathtaking runs by Donovan Edwards that finished off its rival.

On Saturday, the Wolverines carried out a deliberate and surgical execution of the Buckeyes. This was a game won inch by inch and moment by moment. In high-leverage situations where the outcome could have gone either way, U-M often prevailed.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs against Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

THE GAME: Michigan football tops Ohio State for third straight year 30-24 to make Big Ten title game

Look no further than fourth down, where the Wolverines converted all three of their opportunities, including one that resulted in Michigan’s first touchdown, a 1-yard dive by Blake Corum. The Buckeyes couldn’t manage a stop in those crucial moments, succumbing to a Michigan team that showed the grit and resolve that have propelled the Wolverines to a 37-3 record over the past three years.

Never was that more apparent than in the most critical segment of the game. Ohio State appeared to seize the momentum on its first drive of the second half, tying the score at 17 on a 12-play, 75-yard march marked by rugged running. For the first time since 2019, OSU resembled the powerful machine that tormented the Wolverines for a decade. The crowd could sense trouble. Then Wolverines right guard and team captain Zak Zinter suffered a gruesome lower leg injury on the next possession, further killing the buzz inside the Big House. U-M appeared to be reeling after a series of unfortunate events. But the Wolverines dug deep. One play after Zinter went down, Corum — Michigan’s heartbeat — left the Buckeyes in the dust as he raced 22 yards to the end zone. In the most consequential moment of the game, Corum and Michigan rose to the occasion. Ohio State did not.

Then, with the game on the line and the Buckeyes attempting a last-minute comeback, safety Rod Moore — an Ohio native — delivered the final blow with a diving interception that sent OSU to defeat.

How did J.J. McCarthy step up?

Before the season, it was assumed if the Wolverines going to compete for a national championship, quarterback J.J. McCarthy would be the one to lead them there. The junior entered his second season as the starter with the full confidence of the coaching staff. Jim Harbaugh cooed about McCarthy at Big Ten media days, comparing him to NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. A “once-in-a generation” passer, Harbaugh called him.

So Harbaugh deviated from the ground-and-pound offense that carried Michigan to the last two Big Ten titles and gave McCarthy more autonomy. In the season's first nine games, McCarthy responded by thrusting himself into contention for the Heisman Trophy, connecting on 75.7% of his passes and averaging a whopping 10.4 yards per attempt.

But in a pair of victories over Penn State and Maryland, McCarthy looked ordinary as he struggled to make a difference. It left others to speculate that his downturn in production was due to a nagging injury or the absence of Harbaugh as he served a three-game suspension administered by the Big Ten. McCarthy insisted he was fine.

And on Saturday, he was.

McCarthy regained his form, extending plays with his legs and delivering passes into tight windows. His 22-yard strike to Roman Wilson that gave Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter was a thing of beauty. So was a 19-yard missile to Cornelius Johnson, which was delivered after McCarthy was chased by a pack of Ohio State defenders. McCarthy helped keep the offense churning. And on a day when his OSU counterpart, Kyle McCord, made a critical interception, McCarthy avoided costly mistakes. He didn’t commit a turnover to piece together a pristine stat line: an 80% completion rate, 148 passing yards and a touchdown.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

What does this victory mean?

The stakes couldn’t have been higher for Michigan.

Earlier this week, left guard Trevor Keegan said the season wouldn’t “matter” if the Wolverines didn’t beat Ohio State.

After all, the Wolverines have spent this entire year fixated on winning a national championship. Losing to their rivals on the last Saturday in November would scuttle their mission.

But now Michigan can rest easy. Its dreams are still alive, after all..

The victory all but guarantees Michigan its third consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff, and it temporarily silences the fury over the sign-stealing scandal that has rocked the program for the past five weeks. After drawing nationwide scorn in the face of controversy, the Wolverines can defiantly celebrate one of the most significant victories in program history.

The concern over the troubles that may await Michigan in the near future has been shelved for the time being. The focus has retuned to Michigan’s championship quest and an undefeated season that took another thrilling turn Saturday.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him @RainerSabin

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: When Michigan football was on the line, Wolverines stepped up vs. OSU