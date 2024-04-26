How J.J. McCarthy fits with Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have selected J.J. McCarthy with the 10th-overall pick after trading up one spot from 11.

Simply put, this is the best possible spot for McCarthy. Though Michigan fans who root for the Detroit Lions will have to root against him twice a year, this is definitely one of the better available spots for a top quarterback to land.

The Vikings have a terrific wide receiver corps with superstar Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, who is coming off a nice rookie season. Minnesota’s offense also boasts one of the better tight ends in the league, T.J. Hockenson, a Pro Bowl running back, Aaron Jones, and a franchise left tackle, Christian Darrisaw. McCarthy had some nice weapons at Michigan, but Minnesota has one of the best offensive cores in the NFL.

So, how soon will McCarthy see the field? That’s a tough question.

The Vikings have former first-round pick Sam Darnold on the roster but there’s no expectation that he competes for the job long term. If anything, he will serve as a great mentor to McCarthy as he navigates the start of his career. The odds are pretty good that McCarthy will start week one given his draft status and composure, but there is a chance that they want to let Darnold take the pressure off before sending their rookie into the fray.

McCarthy will be thrilled given the routes that Minnesota likes to run, however. At Michigan, McCarthy loved to throw deep overs to Roman Wilson, and Minnesota likes to run the same concept with Justin Jefferson. The Vikings will ask more of McCarthy than Michigan did, but at least there is some familiarity with the concepts.

McCarthy has an exciting future in the league. It will be fun to see him throw to some of the best players on the planet and finally unleash his arm talent that was partially hidden in Michigan’s run-first scheme.

