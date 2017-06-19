J.J. Hardy to miss four to six weeks with non-displaced fracture in right wrist

Orioles shortstop has a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist and is expected to miss four to six weeks, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. Hardy suffered the injury on Sunday, when he was hit by a Lance Lynn pitch.

Hardy, 34, hits the disabled list batting .211/.248/.308 with three home run sand 21 RBI in 239 plate appearances. This will mark the third consecutive season in which he’s suffered an injury.

With Hardy out, Ruben Tejada could become the Orioles’ everyday shortstop. The club acquired him from the Yankees earlier this month.

