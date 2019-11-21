J.J. Barea pretends to check in, sends Mavericks into fits of laughter (video)

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks put away the Warriors early last night.

That left plenty of time for Dallas fans to call for J.J. Barea to enter the game.

Eventually, Barea feigned placating everyone. He got up, headed toward the scorer’s table as if he were checking in then… went back to his seat.

The Mavericks bench cracked up. Doncic especially burst into uncontrollable laughter. Even Dallas coach Rick Carlisle nearly smiled.